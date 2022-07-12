Wolf Signs Bills On Fireworks, ATV’s, Vetoes Another

Govenor Wolf has signed two bills into law. One tightens the regulations on fireworks. Among the new limitations, consumer fireworks may not be used between 10pm and 10am except July 2nd thru 4th, and New Year’s Eve. Also, people must give livestock owners a minimum of 3-days notice before using pyrotechnics. And local municipalities can limit or restrict fireworks in their city or town. The Governor has also signed a law targeting illegal ATV’s and dirtbikes on public roads. Law enforcement will be able to seize the vehicles if they’re found operating on a street or highway that isn’t designated for their use. Meanwhile, Wolf has vetoed legislation from mainly Republicans in the state legislature that would have stopped municipalities from adopting building codes that prohibit natural gas hookups. The governor said the measure would have taken away “local decision-making” from municipalities that try to address climate change, and he added that it could interfere with the authority of state utility regulators.