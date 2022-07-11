Wolf Signs 2022-2023 PA Budget

A week after Pennsylvania’s new fiscal year began on July-1st, Governor Tom Wolf on Friday signed a state budget. The $42.8 billion spending plan passed with large margins in the state House and Senate last Thursday. Wolf says the $1.8 billion for education includes a more than half-a-billion dollar jump for K-12 education spending while the state’s 100 poorest districts will split an additional $225 million. There’s also money for environmental programs and long-term care facilities. The plan will also leave some $5 billion in the state’s rainy day fund, plus create a multibillion-dollar cushion for next year as well as cut the tax on corporate net income.