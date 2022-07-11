Deal Struck For Armstrong Flooring Inc.

Armstrong Flooring Inc. says it has entered into an agreement to sell nearly all of the company’s North American assets for $107 million in cash and assume specified liabilities. Lancaster Online reports that the deal with a group of buyers must be approved by a Delaware bankruptcy court judge. A hearing is set for Tuesday. In an announcement late Sunday afternoon, Armstrong Flooring said the deal will keep its Lancaster; plus, the Beech Creek Township, Pennsylvania; and Kankakee, Illinois, plants operating. It’s not clear yet how the deal will affect employees.