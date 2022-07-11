Deal Struck For Armstrong Flooring Inc.

Posted on July 11, 2022

Armstrong Flooring Inc. says it has entered into an agreement to sell nearly all of the company’s North American assets for $107 million in cash and assume specified liabilities. Lancaster Online reports that the deal with a group of buyers must be approved by a Delaware bankruptcy court judge. A hearing is set for Tuesday. In an announcement late Sunday afternoon, Armstrong Flooring said the deal will keep its Lancaster; plus, the Beech Creek Township, Pennsylvania; and Kankakee, Illinois, plants operating. It’s not clear yet how the deal will affect employees.

