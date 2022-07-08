PA State House Passes Budget

The GOP-controlled Pennsylvania state House has passed a budget, one week after the fiscal year began. Republican leaders say their nearly $45-billion dollar spending plan includes $2 billion in federal funds. They add that their new budget and related legislation will provide historic tax cuts, investments in education and environmental programs, and help for vulnerable populations, nursing homes and other assisted living facilities. No word on when the plan would be voted on in the state Senate. At last check, negotiations with Governor Wolf continued.