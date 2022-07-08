I-D Released For York City Fatal Shooting Victim

The victim in this week’s fatal shooting in York City has been identified. The Coroner’s Office says 27-year-old Shaheim Carr of York was shot and killed Wednesday just before 11:30am along the 300 block of West Philadelphia Street. While officers say no arrest has been made, they are looking for a suspect vehicle. It’s a gold 2015 Ford Fusion with Pennsylvania registration KCF-0338. Anyone who can help the investigation can call the Anonymous Tip Line at 717-849-2204. The York Daily Record notes that with this latest homicide, both York County as a whole and the city of York have tied the number of homicides that were recorded in all of 2021. The city had 14 homicides last year. The county had 19.