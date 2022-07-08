Body Found In Susquehanna River Identified

The body that was discovered at an island in the Susquehanna River on Wednesday afternoon was a York County man. The Lancaster County Coroner’s office says boaters found the body of 63-year-old Jerry Reynolds of Airville on Crow Island, just south of the Norman Wood Bridge, near Martic Township. State Police say Reynolds frequented that location and was possibly homeless. But troopers believe he had communications and interactions with the public recently. Anyone who knows more is asked to contact PSP-Lancaster, Criminal Investigations Unit. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.