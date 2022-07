An autopsy is set for today for the 27-year-old man who was shot and killed Wednesday morning in York City. Police say the victim was targeted just before 11:30am along the 300 block of West Philadelphia Street. Officers say no arrest has been made but they have identified a suspect vehicle, a gold 2015 Ford Fusion with Pennsylvania registration KCF-0338. Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to text a tip to ‘YorkTips’ to 847-411.