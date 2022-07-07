Murder Plea Sentencing In Lancaster

A Lancaster City man has been sentenced from eight to 20 years in prison for his role in a fatal shooting. Prosecutors say 24-year-old Brian Paltan pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, among other charges, 2-months ago. Paltan admitted his part in the death of Tyreek Gardner along East Chestnut Street in May 2019. Paltan’s brother Vladimir awaits trial in the case. Meanwhile, the shooter, 24-year-old Ryan Rivera was convicted of third-degree murder last fall and was sentenced from 40 to 80 years in prison.