Two separate theft incidents at a Lancaster County gun shop may have been solved. Northwest Regional Police say 2-adults and 2-juveniles have been charged in connection to a burglary at the Trop Gun Shop in Elizabethtown on May 1st. Officers say 14-firearms were stolen. Also police say a former manager stole about 13-thousand dollars from the store between December 2020 and September 2021. Officers say 35-year-old Justin Shanley has been charged with theft by deception and access-device fraud.