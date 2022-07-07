Body Found In Susquehanna River

A body was discovered at an island in the Susquehanna River near Martic Township on Wednesday afternoon. The Lancaster County Coroner’s office is investigating after boaters found the body on Crow Island, just south of the Norman Wood Bridge.
