An Adams County single-vehicle traffic accident on the 4th of July killed a 17-year-old boy and injured four others. Police say it happened just before 5pm along the 300 block of Basehoar Road in Union Township, just outside of Littlestown. The York County Coroner’s Office says the victim was flown to WellSpan York Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The others who were hurt in the crash are expected to fully recover.