PA Jan-6 Suspect Dies While In Federal Custody

A Manheim Township man who was charged with attacking a police officer during the Jan-6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has died. NBC News is reporting that 58-year old Michael Lopatic Sr. had been in federal custody starting last April. Prosecutors had argued that Lopatic was dangerous and a flight risk. A federal judge agreed. Lopatic was accused of repeatedly punching a police officer in the head and ripping the body camera off another in an attempt to impede the certification of the 2020 presidential election. His trial date had been set for this December.