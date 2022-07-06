PA Holiday DUI Arrests Update

Pennsylvania State Police made 515 DUI arrests across the state over the holiday weekend. Troop H, which covers Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, and Perry counties had the most arrests in the state with 61. Troop J in York, Lancaster, and Chester counties had the second highest with 53. State Police say 9-people were killed on the state’s highways and 195 injured between July 1st and 4th.

Locally, a sobriety checkpoint in North York Boro into the holiday weekend netted 21-arrests. Officials say 17-of the arrests were for DUI, 7-others were drug-related. Northern Regional Police conducted the operation along the 900-block of North George Street on July 1st between 11pm and 3am.