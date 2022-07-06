Fallfest Country Music Festival on October 9th at Maple Grove Raceway

29TH ANNUAL FALLFEST COUNTRY MUSIC FESTIVAL
presented by RUTTER’S, PLANET FITNESS & DONEGAL INSURANCE
Fallfest 2022 will be Sunday, October 9th at Maple Grove Raceway.
30 Stauffer Park Lane, Mohnton, PA
Tickets are on sale now starting at just $10 each.
Children 5 & under get in free. The show starts just after 11am. Parking areas open at 7am and Gates to the field open at 8am.
Join us for a great day of country music starring:
JIMMIE ALLEN
MICHAEL RAY
MADDIE & TAE
JACKSON DEAN
HANNAH ELLIS
and local artist BOBBY LAW & THE LATE SHOW.
For more information visit FallfestConcert.com.