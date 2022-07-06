Fallfest Country Music Festival on October 9th at Maple Grove Raceway

29TH ANNUAL FALLFEST COUNTRY MUSIC FESTIVAL

presented by RUTTER’S, PLANET FITNESS & DONEGAL INSURANCE

Fallfest 2022 will be Sunday, October 9th at Maple Grove Raceway.

30 Stauffer Park Lane, Mohnton, PA

Tickets are on sale now starting at just $10 each.

Children 5 & under get in free. The show starts just after 11am. Parking areas open at 7am and Gates to the field open at 8am.

Join us for a great day of country music starring:

JIMMIE ALLEN

MICHAEL RAY

MADDIE & TAE

JACKSON DEAN

HANNAH ELLIS

and local artist BOBBY LAW & THE LATE SHOW.

For more information visit FallfestConcert.com.