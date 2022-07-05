Theft Suspects Wanted In Lancaster Co.

Police are searching for the suspects who stole items from two Target stores in Lancaster County recently. The two people first stole close to 500-dollars in merchandise from the Target on the Fruitville Pike around 9pm on Saturday, June 25th. One suspect threatened an employee with a knife. The pair fled in an older model gold sedan, possibly a Honda Accord, with a dent in the driver-side rear door. The duo then went to a Target in Warwick Township and stole more items. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.