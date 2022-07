Ephrata Police are asking the public for help identifying a vehicle involved in a hit and run. A light pole was knocked over around 10:15pm Saturday at Grater Park on Cocalico Street. Officers say the striking vehicle is a silver or tan Toyota Tundra that should have damage to its front passenger quarter panel and door. It would also be missing a portion of its passenger door “Tundra” name plate. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.