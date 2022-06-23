Lancaster City Man Charged With Rape Of Mentally Disabled Girl

A life skills worker in Lancaster County is accused of raping a mentally disabled girl at a residential facility. Officials say 66-year old David Vazquez allegedly raped the girl overnight between June 15th and 16th and then threatened to kill her if she told anyone. The location of the facility has not yet been released. Vazquez was the only employee in the building at the time of the crime. He has been charged with numerous other offenses including institutional sexual assault of a minor, sexual assault, endangering the welfare of children and terroristic threats.