Parole Violation For Driver Who Killed Harrisburg Firefighter

The woman who pled guilty to homicide by vehicle for a crash that killed a firefighter from York County is back in custody. Police say 23-year old Khanyae Kendall had served less than a week of parole when she removed her electronic ankle monitor on March 16th and fled the area. U.S.Marshals captured her in Gaithersburg, Maryland. Kendall was sentenced to 5-to-12 years in prison for the 2017 accident that killed Dennis Devoe of Stewartstown who was responding to a house fire in Harrisburg. Officers say she was high on PCP at the time of the crash.