Adams Co. Traffic Accident Leaves York Co. Man Dead

Posted on April 7, 2022

A York County man has died in a traffic accident on Route-30 in Adams County. The Coroner’s Office says 31-year-old Devon Mansberger of York Haven was a passenger in a car that lost control and went off the road just west of Granite Station Road around 4:15p Tuesday. Meanwhile, a dirt bike rider died in a crash after trying to elude police in Cumberland County. Lower Allen Township police say the bike did not have a registration and they tried to stop it on Wednesday evening. But the rider fled and a short time later he crashed into a pick-up truck at Gettysburg Road and Lower Allen Drive. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

