If you see a swarm of honeybees in a tree, bush, or even hanging off your house, don’t grab the insecticide. The Capital Area Beekeepers Association says the honeybees are looking for a new home and even though there may be up to 30-thousand of them, they’re not violent or aggressive. They recommend leaving them alone and then call a local beekeeper. The bees are most likely to swarm from May to early June in our region.