Give Local York: Support Local Non-Profits on May 6th

In 2021, Give Local York made history by raising $3.7 MILLION for more than 300 nonprofits in our community… during a time of unprecedented uncertainty.

Mark your calendars for Friday, May 6, 2022 as Give Local York returns and we work together to make this the biggest day of giving in York County history!

WSBA is proud to be a media partner for the 24-hour event to bring in donations to so many of York County’s great non-profits. You can learn more about participating non-profits and see how you can get involved at www.givelocalyork.org.

Throughout the month of April, we will spotlight some of the non-profits participating in Give Local York. Listen for an interview with a different non-profit each day on the WSBA Morning News with Gary Sutton:



Friday, April 1st – Ruins Hall



Monday, April 4th – York Literacy Council

Tuesday, April 5th – York Bar Association

Wednesday, April 6th – Central PA Horse Rescue

Thursday, April 7th – YWCA York

Friday, April 8th – York Day Nursery



Monday, April 11th – Friends of Lebanon Cemetery

Tuesday, April 12th – Capital Area Girls on the Run

Wednesday, April 13th – Typical Life Corp

Thursday, April 14th – DreamWrights

Friday, April 15th – Mid-Penn Legal Services



Monday, April 18th – Appell Center for the Performing Arts

Tuesday, April 19th – York Story Slam

Wednesday, April 20th – What the Food Trucks

Thursday, April 21st – MD & PA Railroad Preservation Society

Friday, April 22nd – Penn-Mar Human Services



Monday, April 25th – Lower Susquehanna River Keeper

Tuesday, April 26th – LifePath Christian Ministries

Wednesday, April 27th – York Libraries – Village Libraries

Thursday, April 28th – Downtown Inc

Friday, April 29th – York JCC