Here’s an update on Monday’s massive pileup on I-81 near Minersville, Schuylkill County. State Police added more detail to the crash doubling the death toll to six. Troopers say a snow squall blinded drivers causing the chain-reaction accident which involved some 80-vehicles. Several vehicles caught fire and burned and that slowed recovery efforts. The roadway didn’t re-open until early Wednesday morning, more than 40-hours after the first accident.