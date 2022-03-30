Man Charged With Beating Woman In Lancaster Co.

A Lancaster County man has been arrested for allegedly beating a woman. Ephrata Police tell Lancaster Online that 34-year-old Logan Reed of Adamstown has been charged with aggravated assault. Officers say a witness saw the attack start in a car and then move outside of the Adamstown Elementary School early Saturday morning. Police found the victim with extreme bruising, swelling and minor cuts on her head and face.

Reed remains in the Lancaster County Prison after he was unable to post his $50,000 bail. The suspect was also wanted on a bench warrant for contempt for violating an order of agreement.