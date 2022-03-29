Suspect Charged With Shooting At York City Police & Two Robberies

Attempted manslaughter of a law enforcement officer, Aggravated assault, and Robbery are just some of the charges filed against a York man. Police say 21-year-old Anthony Gotwalt is accused of robbing a victim at gunpoint along the 500-block of East Philadelphia Street in York City late Friday night. A short time later an officer spotted the suspect, but Gotwalt was able to escape by firing a shot at police. Then, another armed robbery was reported along East Market Street with the suspect fitting Gotwalt’s description. This time officers were able to take him into custody, along with a firearm and items stolen during the hold-ups. No one was hurt.