Police: Phone Scams Increase In Lancaster Co.

Phone scams are increasing in Lancaster County. That from several police departments who have received complaints about calls claiming there was a warrant for their arrest. The scammers use a spoof phone number that looks like it originated at the county Sheriff’s Office on the caller ID and they even use an actual police officer’s name in an effort to get victims to pay outstanding fines with gift cards. Police do not ask for gift cards or money over the phone. Actual officers recommend that if you get such a call, hang up.