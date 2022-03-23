Driver Involved In Triple Fatal Crash That Killed Two PA Troopers Charged

The driver who caused Monday’s crash that killed the two PA state troopers and a pedestrian along I-95 in Philadelphia has been arrested. State Police say 21-year old Jayana Webb of Eagleville is charged with 3-counts each of third-degree murder and homicide by vehicle while DUI, among others. The name of the pedestrian victim has been released. He was 28-year old Reyes Oliveras of Allentown. Meanwhile, troopers are warning that people saying they represent law enforcement organizations are calling residents claiming to raise money to benefit the victims. Officials say the only organization that represents them is the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association and they do not use telephone solicitation. Learn more about how to help the families of fallen troopers at TroopersHelpingTroopers.org.