Today it’s officially 1-4-3 Day. The day was created in 2019 to inspire Pennsylvanians to show kindness, generosity, and love to their neighbors as a way to honor Mr. Rogers who said using 1-4-3 was another way to say “I Love You.” Fred Rogers birthday was yesterday, but Governor Wolf says 1-4-3 Day will take place today. For ideas visit the web site: 143day.dced.pa.gov