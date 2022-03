The suspect wanted in a fatal Lancaster County shooting remains at-large. Manheim Township Police say a warrant has been issued for 28-year old Tyler Wilson of Columbia. Officers say Wilson allegedly shot 25-year old Jatavis Scott in the parking lot of ClubTwenty3 along the 17-hundred block of New Holland Pike early Saturday morning. Davis was taken to a local hospital where he later died. Anyone with more info on the whereabouts of Wilson can call Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913.