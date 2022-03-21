Aid for Ukraine Fundraiser – March 26th at the Markets at Shrewsbury

Aid for Ukraine Fundraising Event

Saturday, March 26th from 8am-4pm at the Markets at Shrewsbury

We are teaming up with the Markets at Shrewsbury and the House of Prayer Church in Wrightsville, PA to collect donations for humanitarian relief in Ukraine. The church will be hosting a bake sale and vendors at the Markets will donate a portion of sales for that day.

WSBA’s Gary Sutton will be there from 8am-10am on Saturday.

All donations will be sent to churches and organizations in Ukraine. Monetary donations are preferred. Other items accepted include:

Donations can be dropped off on Thursday from 9am-5pm, Friday from 9am-7pm, or Saturday from 8am-4pm at the Markets at Shrewsbury, 12025 Susquehanna Trail S., Glen Rock, PA. March 26th is the last day donations will be accepted.

Thank you for your support.