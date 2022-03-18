Yorker Indicted For Drug Trafficking

A York man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking and firearm charges. The U-S Attorney’s Office says 23-year-old Dominique Hightower is accused of possession with the intent to distribute multiple drugs including cocaine, heroin, marijuana, fentanyl, and oxycodone last November. Prosecutors say Hightower also used a handgun during his drug trafficking activities. Police seized other items including ammo, a money counter, and just over $14,000 in cash. If convicted, the maximum penalty under federal law for these crimes is life imprisonment.