A Lancaster County man has been arrested after he allegedly throwing a pipe bomb on his neighbor’s property. Police say 52-year old David Kritzberger of Paradise Township also acted erratically and aggressively towards state police when they arrived Monday around 8pm. Kritzberger allegedly kicked a trooper twice in the groin as he was taken into custody. He has been charged with multiple offenses including possession of weapons of mass destruction and aggravated assault.