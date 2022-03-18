Free Museum Visits Available In The Region

The National Civil War Museum in Harrisburg has joined a program that will offer free admission to those who may not have the discretionary income to pay a visit. Museums for All offers free admission to up to four people with the presentation of a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer Card. Some other museums in that offer the program are The York County Historical Center, the Landis Valley Village and Farm, the Ephrata Cloister and the Seminary Ridge Museum in Gettysburg. For more information visit Museums4All.org