Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane has been charged with DUI after a weekend crash in Scranton. Police say Kane failed a field sobriety test after the 2-vehicle accident around 6:30pm Saturday. Officers didn’t mention any injuries. Kane resigned as the A-G in 2016 after she was convicted of perjury for leaking secret grand jury information and then lying in an effort to cover it up. Kane served 8-months in prison before she was released in 2019. She remains on probation.