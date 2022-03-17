PA A-G: Criminal Complaint Dropped In Murder-Suicide

Now an update on a murder-suicide where a father kidnapped and then murdered his two daughters from York County. Robert Vicosa is the former Baltimore County police officer who grabbed his girls last November-15th and fled the area. Days later, police tracked the suspect down and during a pursuit in Smithsburg, Maryland, Viscosa killed the children and his girlfriend before taking his own life. An emergency PFA order had been issued after Viscosa held his wife captive for 3-days but before the kidnapping. On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General Office announced that a criminal complaint filed by the children’s mother against York Area Regional Police Chief Tim Damon concerning that PFA has been withdrawn. Officials say while the results of their investigation will not be made public, their ‘major concerns’ were detailed in a letter to the York County District Attorney.