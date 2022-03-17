New Charges Added Against Suspect Shot By Police In Lancaster Co.

More charges have added against the suspect shot by police in Lancaster County last month. While U.S.Marshals tried to serve warrants on 38-year old Zachary Gilbaugh of Chester County on February-1st, he allegedly threw cement bricks at police, threatened them with a large, circular saw blade and a blowtorch, and drove his minivan towards two officers. Gilbaugh was hit by gunfire multiple times. Currently he continues to recover in the Berks County Prison. The suspect was wanted for multiple crimes in Berks County including stalking, violating a protection from abuse order, burglary, motor vehicle theft, among others. Now prosecutors have added more than a dozen new charges including 5-more counts of aggravated assault, five counts of recklessly endangering another person.