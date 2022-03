A Lancaster County bank was robbed by a man who claimed he had a bomb. West Lampeter Township Police say it happened last Monday at the Fulton Bank on Willow Street Pike. The suspect pulled up in the drive-thru window with a note that also demanded money. Officers say the suspect drove a gray or black 2019 to 2022 Nissan Altima. Tipsters can offer details at the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers web site.