Suspect Charged In Lancaster City Shooting

An arrest has been made in Monday night’s fatal shooting at a Lancaster City convenience store. Police say 21-year old Carlos Almanzar-Torres turned himself in about an hour after he said he shot and killed 19-year old Damian Santiago. It happened after a fight at the A-Plus store along the corner of West Orange and Prince Streets. Officers say the two men knew each other. Almanzar-Torres has been charged with criminal homicide and reckless endangerment. He is being held in the county prison without bail.