Stolen Car/Police Chase Ends With Arrest Of Two Juveniles

Two juveniles face multiple charges after a police chase in a stolen car in Lancaster County. East Lampeter Township police were called to a vehicle break-in at Bentley Ridge early Tuesday morning. The suspects were found in an SUV but the driver took off and started a high-speed pursuit. The vehicle lost a tire and stopped on Church Street in Lancaster. A 13-year old boy was immediately taken into custody. The driver, a 12-year old male, fled but was arrested on Lafayette Street. Police are searching for a third suspect. Officers say they found a stolen rifle in the SUV and keys to other vehicles.