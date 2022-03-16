Lancaster Co. Man Who Tried To Kill Victim Twice Is Sentenced

A Quarryville man has been sentenced after he was convicted of shooting another man on two occasions. Police say 34-year old Robert Sheets was found guilty of two counts of attempted homicide and one count of robbery last January. Officers say in August 2017, Sheets took his victim to a wooded area in Conestoga and shot him. When he returned to the scene the next day, the victim was still alive, so Sheets shot him again and hit him in the head with a hatchet. Amazingly, despite extensive injuries, the victim was able to crawl his way to get help and identify his attacker. Sheets has been sentenced from 25-to-60 years in prison.