Two Suspects Wanted Following 2021 Park City Center Shooting

Two men have now been charged in the October 2021 shooting at Park City Center. Officers say Elijah Deliz and Serigo Vargas, both of Lancaster, are accused of Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Disorderly Conduct. The pair remain at-large. You might remember than Jeremiahs Sanchez is charged as an adult with two counts of criminal attempted homicide as well as 52-counts of recklessly endangering. Sanchez was 16 at the time of the incident. Deliz was shot in the leg by Sanchez and an innocent bystander was hit in the arm.