One Dead After Shooting In Lancaster City Business

One man is dead after an argument that turned violent in Lancaster City last night. Police say the shooting happened at the A plus store along the 100-block of West Orange Street just after 10pm. Officers say a 19-year-old male was found inside the store with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. He was unresponsive and transported to a local hospital where he died a short time later. His identity has not been released. Police say a suspect came into the police station to talk with them about the incident. The investigation continues.