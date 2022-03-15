One Dead After Shooting In Lancaster City Business

Posted on March 15, 2022

One man is dead after an argument that turned violent in Lancaster City last night. Police say the shooting happened at the A plus store along the 100-block of West Orange Street just after 10pm. Officers say a 19-year-old male was found inside the store with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. He was unresponsive and transported to a local hospital where he died a short time later. His identity has not been released. Police say a suspect came into the police station to talk with them about the incident. The investigation continues.

