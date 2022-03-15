Cause Of Death Known In Lancaster Co. Murder

The East Hempfield Township woman murdered last week died from being shot in the head more than once. Lancaster Online reports that police were originally called to a home along the 2900-block of Spring Valley Road late last Thursday night for a reported cardiac arrest. Officers discovered the body of 22-year old Linette Ayala. The victim’s brother, 20-year old Joel Ayala, Jr allegedly admitted to the murder. He is being held in the county prison without bail after being charged with criminal homicide.