Brother Charged In Murder Of Lancaster County Woman

Posted on March 14, 2022

A Lancaster County man has been charged with killing his sister. East Hempfield Township Police were called to a home along the 2900-block of Spring Valley Road around 11:30pm last Thursday for a reported cardiac arrest. Officers found the body of 22-year old Linette Ayala who suffered traumatic injuries from an apparent assault. Police say the victim’s brother, 20-year old Joel Ayala, Jr admitted to the murder. He has been charged with criminal homicide and he’s being held in the county prison without bail.

Headlines

