Support our Give Green Radiothon for the Central PA Food Bank

Join us on March 17th as we team with the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank for the

St. Patricku2019s Day Give Green Radiothon

As prices for many household goods and services surge, family budgets are strained to the limit and thousands of people in central Pennsylvania are forced to make impossible choices between paying for groceries or paying for other critical needs such as heat, transportation, and childcare.

The 2022 St. Patricku2019s Day Give Green Radiothon will raise money for the Food Bank so that our neighbors do not have to make these impossible choices. The Food Bank serves more than 152,000 food insecure families, children, seniors and veterans in our community every month.

Give Green Radiothon is sponsored by: