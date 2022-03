The weekend in York City ended with another shooting. Police say three shootings from Friday through Saturday left two people wounded and 2-dead. Now, officers say the 20-year old victim was shot around 7:45am Sunday at an undetermined location. That’s because the man was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle before calling police. We don’t know his condition. Residents can make a tip by calling the Anonymous Tip line at 717-849-2204.