A former tax collector in York County has pleaded guilty to forgery that allowed her to embezzle more than $470,000. The York Daily Record reports that 56-year-old Christine Mentzer of Paradise Township admitted to cashing checks meant for Paradise Township into her personal bank account between January of 2016 and April of 2020. Mentzer claims she was experiencing financial problems. The plea deal includes 5-years probation and she must pay restitution.