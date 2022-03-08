Burglary Charges Filed Against York Co. Man In Lancaster Co.

A York County man along with a juvenile accomplice have been arrested for using a sledgehammer to break into several Lancaster County businesses. Lancaster Online reports that 20-year-old Gavin O’Keefe of Lower Chanceford Township is accused of burglarizing multiple businesses in Manor Township, Columbia, West Lampeter Township and York County between last December and last week. Police say more than $12,000 in cash was stolen along with various merchandise from tobacco shops and a video game store. Officers did not detail charges against the juvenile. O’Keefe is being held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail.