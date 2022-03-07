Two Separate Shootings In York City Home Leave Two Men Dead

It was a deadly weekend in York City. In the first shooting, the Coroner’s Office says 24-year-old DaJuan Williams-Banks of York was killed in a home along the 300-block of West North Street just before 4pm. Police say there’s no threat to the public. Meanwhile, a domestic disturbance ends with another man dead in York City. The Coroner’s Office says 48-year old Marlon Diaz was shot at a home along the 600-block of Vander Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Officials say both incidents are being investigated as a homicide but police offered no other details. Finally, officers are also investigating a shooting in York City on Friday afternoon that wounded two people. Police say it happened just before 2pm near South Sheridan Street and School Place. A 47 year old female and a 19-year-old male victim were shot by unknown suspects while in their vehicle. The woman’s injury was not life-threatening while officers did not know the extent of the man’s wound.