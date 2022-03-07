Suspect Sentenced For Officer Assaults In Lancaster Co.

Six weeks after a Lancaster County jury convicted a man of assaulting a police officer, a sentence is handed down. Police say 38-year old Andrew Goslin confronted officers as they handled a domestic disturbance involving Goslin’s family members in a parking lot in Quarryville in August of 2020. Goslin, who brought an assault rifle with him, got into what was described as an intensive fight with two officers and placed one in a chokehold. Both officers were injured. A judge has now sentenced Goslin from six to 23 months in prison, two years of probation, a $1,000 fine, plus others costs. Prosecutors say the conviction means Goslin will not be able to own a firearm again. The judge also ordered Goslin to undergo anger management and a mental health evaluation.