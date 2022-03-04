PA A-G: Car Dealers Treat Consumers Fairly

Consumers have increased complaints about used car sales. Now, Pennsylvania’s Attorney General Josh Shapiro is warning dealers to make sure they are following the law and treating consumers fairly. Shapiro says the state has seen a large increase in demand for new and used cars, and with that more complaints. The A-G says dealers should represent and advertise goods or services at their actual price, honor the terms of any contract, disclose any hidden charges and not increase the price of a motor vehicle after the contract has been accepted. Shapiro says consumers who think they have been treated unfairly can file a complaint at his office’s web site: attorneygeneral.gov